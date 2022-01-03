Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $141,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

