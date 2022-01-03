Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 668.6% in December

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 668.6% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,176. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.