Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 731.9% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $226,235.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 529,393 shares of company stock worth $3,434,461.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 155,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,482. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.