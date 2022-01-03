IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBI Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBIBF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

