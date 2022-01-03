Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Increases By 2,600.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,815. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.
About Crypto
