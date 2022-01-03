Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Increases By 2,600.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,815. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

