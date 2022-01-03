Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $111.84. 111,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,559. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

