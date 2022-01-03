$168.90 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $168.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.19 million to $173.60 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $156.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $635.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

