iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.63

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.63 and last traded at $221.63, with a volume of 157555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,692,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,969,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

