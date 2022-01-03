Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $63.70 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $55.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $218.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $236.65 million to $244.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.