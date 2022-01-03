$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $204.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $14.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

