Delphy Market Capitalization Hits $591,970.46 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $591,970.46 and approximately $5,711.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

