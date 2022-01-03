SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $213,246.39 and $410.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022252 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,018,534 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

