Bismuth Price Down 50.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $452.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,394,661 coins and its circulating supply is 23,243,046 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

