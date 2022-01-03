RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 966.7% in December

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RKFL remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Monday. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,572. RocketFuel Blockchain has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

