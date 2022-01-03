NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Up 1,178.8% in December

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 1,178.8% from the November 30th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

