Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.30. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,090. Titanium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
About Titanium
