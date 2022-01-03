Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.30. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,090. Titanium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

