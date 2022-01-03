Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.82. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

