UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 80,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,276,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $504.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.