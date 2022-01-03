Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. 26,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,559. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

