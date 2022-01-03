Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.87% of Univar Solutions worth $157,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of UNVR opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

