Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 437,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,079. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $934.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 238,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

