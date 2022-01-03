Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.