Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.