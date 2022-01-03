Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ELTK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,239. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -2.46. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

