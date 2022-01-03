Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $588,816.04 and approximately $6,290.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.88 or 0.08055244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.24 or 1.00109107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.