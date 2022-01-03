Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

BBBY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 397,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

