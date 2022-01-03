Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,989 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $278,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

