Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 1,887.5% in December

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,887.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCBFY shares. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.31. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.