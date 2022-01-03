Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 1,887.5% in December

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,887.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCBFY shares. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.31. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

