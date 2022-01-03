Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

OXY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.11. 989,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,603,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

