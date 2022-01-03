Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 151,852 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,852 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $152,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT opened at $334.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.83.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.