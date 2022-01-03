Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,399 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $82,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

