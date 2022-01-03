Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $109.91 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,253 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $109,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $189.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.76 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

