Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 753,954 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,954 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $314,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $182.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

