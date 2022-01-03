Egerton Capital UK LLP Makes New $109.62 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,624,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.49% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $207.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.