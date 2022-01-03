ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

