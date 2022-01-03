Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $73.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $64.27. 60,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $68.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

