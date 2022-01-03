Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

