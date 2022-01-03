Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.