V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 111,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

