DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.43 or 0.08038550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.01 or 1.00241288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007323 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

