Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.08.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

