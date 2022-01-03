PAC Global Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012271 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00128236 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00567106 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

