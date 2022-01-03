ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.43 or 0.08038550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.01 or 1.00241288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007323 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.