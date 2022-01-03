MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.