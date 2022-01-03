Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.84. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 728.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

