Coldstack Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $317,492.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.66 million and $317,492.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.43 or 0.08038550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.01 or 1.00241288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

