Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $364.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $374,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

