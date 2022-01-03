MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,072,000 after buying an additional 135,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.