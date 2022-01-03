Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.