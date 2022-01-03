Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) PT at $380.40

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LMT traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $353.24. 20,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.78. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

