Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,114 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

